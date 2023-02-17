- Advertisement -

The people we love and sacrifice a lot for – Are the same ones who cause us the deepest and sharpest of pains.

A Nigerian woman who spent her entire savings to fly her husband to the UK has been left greatly disappointed because she was paid back with betrayal.

In a worrying video which has gone rife on social media, the agitated wife was filmed raining heavy curses on her husband for stabbing her in the back despite all the sacrifices she made for him.

While she was insulting and disgracing her husband, she also called out the side chick for allowing herself to be used to break her home.

She painfully stated that just like her husband abandoned her, he will do similar to her after she gives birth and has used their child to secure his permanent stay visa.

Apparently, Desmond’s visa is about to expire hence he smartly impregnated his side chick who is a UK citizen to save himself from deportation.

Discovering that your partner has cheated on you can be an extremely painful and challenging experience.

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the video;



the_realnma20 – Me I’m American?? citizenship but I’m not going to bring any guy from Ghana here. I’m already beautiful I can’t get any man I want.



nanahema_abena – I think we can also look at a bigger picture here, maybe the lady wasn’t treating the man with any respect because she brought him to the uk . So the man decided to go in for another lady or maybe the man is just ungrateful and an opportunist

joylaryea__ – Hmmmmmm …. Ns3m piiiiiii. She should just join the alpha hour link at 12pm.. ?? time..I would share the link…may her heart heat



slimmyslimm – Let’s look from this angle… what if the woman disrespect the man and doesn’t give him peace of mind just because she brought him to the UK ?? or probably they are in a toxic relationship

mumz_kid – If what she’s saying is really true thus that’s unfortunate and sad but her behaviour speaks volume! No man would like to be in a toxic relationship or marriage!

