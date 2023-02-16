type here...
Wife in tears as husband impregnates another woman crashing their 5 years marriage

By Armani Brooklyn
Wife in tears as husband impregnates another woman crashing their 5 years marriage
A woman has been left devastated after learning that her husband of many years has gotten another woman pregnant.

In a heartbreaking video that has gone viral, the woman can be seen crying as she moved out of her matrimonial home.


She made the decision to call her 5-year-old marriage to her husband a quit after discovering he was expecting a child with another woman.

The distraught woman tearfully lamented in the video that her husband cheated on her several times and got another woman pregnant, despite her efforts to make the marriage work.

The husband was, however, on his knees the entire time, pleading with his wife for forgiveness.

“Just found out my husband got another woman pregnant. My 5 years married just ended ?.” She captioned the video.

