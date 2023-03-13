- Advertisement -



I know someone who was in an almost similar situation, she just had a new baby and her husband’s aunty came around. The husband was partly raised by that aunty.

The wife prepared a meal for her and when the meal was ready, the baby was crying and needed to be attended to at the same time.

The wife told her sister-in-law who lived with them to please help serve their aunty while she tends to the baby.

The next thing which happen was that the husband walked up to the wife to dish her one very hot slap while holding/tending to their baby asking her why she didn’t come herself to serve his aunty.

The wife tried explaining but the husband just kept going off on her.

Apparently, the aunty and her son were the ones who went to complain angrily to the husband about his wife feeling too big to serve them. They said it was an insult to them.

A new video which has received mixed reactions from social media users captures the moment an infuriated husband attacked his wife for not preparing her elder brother’s favourite food for him.

In the video, the husband can be heard shouting at his wife for being lazy, because semo is a food he deems very easy to prepare.

Meanwhile, the lady had already given her hubby’s elder brother rice and soup but he refused to eat and insisted he wants semo.

The majority of the comments under the video are insults directed at the husband and his elder brother for being inconsiderate.

excellent_pinna – He is asking if “na hand she take born” what is wrong with some people? She still prepared rice and you are asking for semo ment or malaria



ucflamez – This one na early signs of a mumu woman wey don plan how to move on without the husband na just time she Dey wait . Come still get bad character join . Na oluku no know say im brother or sister or In-laws na visitor for house . That’s an igbo adage. But if na your own family member come and your husband no Dey around you go serve them very very well .One Dey she go even fight you wey be the husband . Your time is coming . You born Jesus so that’s why you can’t do semo for your Inlaw ? Person wey go still go soon ? . My man ignore this woman but mark am somewhere the observe . Na movement she dey and na opportunity she dey find to move . She don see you and your brother finish

pounds_of_lagos – Digest

1) the woman did her best to provide two set of food so he can make a choice and ushered him in to help himself out

2) apart from entitlement,some people don’t eat garri,or fufu, or any other swallow,like people have one particular swallow there body system allows and might be the issue with him

3) when u are in someone’s house pls leave all ur preferences ahome -eat whenever is available and if I don’t like it go outside and eat and don’t make a scene

4) thou I don’t expect a visitor of 2days old to go into the kitchen ,excluding the mums – we have a hospitality to play when we have visitors and if u can’t play it tell them not to come .

5) with good communication,someone that cooked rice ,did stew and made soup could do semo,

6) with maturity when u see someone cook up to 3 dishes for u to make a choice it is inhumane to ask for what’s not in the menu when u are not in a restaurant. Thank u



jenycliff – The best thing to do is give them silent treatment, see him asking her if na hand she take born. Btw, I like Warri accent



varie.tees – Make the senior brother make semo come from him house next time, atleast she cook soup.

