He who marries a good woman finds a good thing. The most dangerous decision in a man’s life is when deciding to choose a wife for himself.

Some women are just so vulnerable that the devil still makes use of them in their marriage.

A Nigerian man has cried out on the internet about being forced to start afresh after his wife kicked him out of his own house in the United Kingdom.

He said she accused him of domestic violence whereas all he does is try to correct her bad behaviour.

According to the man, he sponsored her nursing programme and also made arrangements for her to join him in Europe.

Unfortunately, two years after she arrived, he is now homeless because his wife felt the need to send him packing.

The man who noted that society always favours women said that he came back from the night shift and saw that his wife already packed his bags.

He, however, vowed to take the matter to court and seek justice through the appropriate channels.

The other side of Japa they wouldn't tell you about. ? pic.twitter.com/m2k9WuQWU8 — Olaudah Equiano® (@RealOlaudah) March 10, 2023

Japa japa japa….no country in dis world would replace d love of naija in me. I will always be in naija. The freedom in dis country is second to non. Though its difficult to arrive i rather continue to belief and hv hope in my naija. — Halidu Ibrahim (@himhalid) March 11, 2023

Something alike this happened to my uncle, he moved his family to the Uk and they had been there for over 20 years, there was a day he got a call from an old school mate(female) from Nigeria, they exchanged pleasantries and all, his wife got jealous cause this woman was once his_ — JAJA UI/UX (@jubk15) March 11, 2023

lol he’s not telling the back story at all. He thought because he helped her go aboard and school that he can still control her and run her around. Many Nigerians learn when they go abroad 1/2 of their cultural behaviors are widely unacceptable to educated and well traveled ppl — Gechumz? (@gechumz) March 11, 2023

I done talk am before no train anybody pikin and no carry anybody pikin go abroad. If you live in UK marry someone that lives in the UK no go come back naija go marry you feel say na you get sense pass I pity you — Duke??? (@iamdukecollins1) March 11, 2023

Nigeria woman ? always humble when the get there, after 2 -3 years they change, what could suddenly Change within that period is what I don’t understand. Obirin — (LP Top to bottom) Dare (@Dr_dre50) March 10, 2023

The moment she started making more money than him, she felt she shouldn't be submissive as a wife anymore. How do we unmarried men spot women like these while dating should be discussed on because dis kind behavior is too common — ShikaOnyi (@ShikaOnyi) March 10, 2023

Learn from others experience

Don't wait till it happens to u

So many nigerian ladies do not marry bcos dey love u

Dey marry bcos of convenience

N once dey get to a better clime, dey will throw u n even ur generation under d bus

Hustle ur own, leave ur wife in nigeria — Awa Lokan (it's the turn of nigerians) (@comenwark) March 11, 2023

