type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleHusband catches wife with a male tenant at a public washroom having...
Lifestyle

Husband catches wife with a male tenant at a public washroom having sex [VIDEO]

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A man (Husband) was shocked when he unexpectedly discovered his wife engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a man believed to be their tenant.

The man caught his wife engaging in serious intercourse with the man at a public washroom.

Upon seeing them engrossed in the act, the husband took out his phone and videos of the moment as evidence.

READ ALSO: Singer Sexyy Red leaks her bedroom video on her Instagram story – WATCH

In the clip that has quickly spread across social media, the woman (wife) allowed the man to thrust from her behind in the washroom as she moaned and enjoyed the session.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The man, in the same video, did not lose guard as he also displayed his ‘bedmatic’ powers on the woman and ‘eat’ her to satisfaction.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

The video has since garnered massive reactions on the internet. Some netizens have expressed their disappointment in the wife for allowing herself to be chopped at such a disgraceful place

READ ALSO: Full Video of Singer and Rapper Sexyy Red’s Leaked Bedroom Tape

Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Monday, October 9, 2023
Accra
light rain
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
3.2mph
20 %
Mon
84 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways