Husband catches his wife sleeping with his father

A man has described how he caught his wife cheating with his own father – with the couple now expecting twins.

Declan Fuller said his life turned into a real-life Eastenders plot after claiming to have caught his wife Stephanie, 22, and father Darren, 44, acting cosy on the baby monitor.

The 22-year-old, who shares a two-year-old daughter, Willow, with Stephanie says he caught her sneaking into a bedroom for an afternoon romp with his own father.

But Stephanie claims the pair were just watching The Simpsons on TV in the same room at their home in the Rhondda, South Wales.

Ex-funeral worker Declan said: “It’s sick — how could my father do that to me? It’s like a plot from EastEnders. It’s not normal.”



Declan grew suspicious after divorced Darren moved in with the young couple and their daughter Willow, last September.

Two months later when he used his phone to check the monitor at home focusing the webcam on his dad’s bedroom door, he told The Sun.

He said spotting them using the same room for a prolonged period of time confirmed his suspicions, and ended the relationship

Jobless Stephanie and Darren went on to embrace their newfound love, and are now expecting twins.

Declan said: “I feel sorry for the babies, they are coming into a very mixed-up family.”

The twins will be Declan’s half-brother or sister and Willow’s brother or sister but also her aunt or uncle and Darren will be Willow’s grand­father and stepdad.

