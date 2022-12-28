A saddened and disappointed husband has sparked discussions on the internet after he caught his wife red-handed in the arms of another man at the airport travelling outside the country.
As claimed by the husband who confronted his cheating wife and the guy, the wife had earlier told him she wanted to travel with her sister but unfortunately, he caught her while trying to board a flight with another man.
After the cheating wife was caught, she denied having any romantic affair with the other guy by insisting he was just her brother.
Upon further confrontation, she admitted to dating the guy and blamed the husband for not giving her much attention.
This video was first shared on Twitter by @DailyLoud and as of the publication of this article, it has garnered over 6.5 million views on the micro-blogging platform.
Below are how some social media users have treacted to the trending-depressing video;