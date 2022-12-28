A saddened and disappointed husband has sparked discussions on the internet after he caught his wife red-handed in the arms of another man at the airport travelling outside the country.



As claimed by the husband who confronted his cheating wife and the guy, the wife had earlier told him she wanted to travel with her sister but unfortunately, he caught her while trying to board a flight with another man.



After the cheating wife was caught, she denied having any romantic affair with the other guy by insisting he was just her brother.



Upon further confrontation, she admitted to dating the guy and blamed the husband for not giving her much attention.

This video was first shared on Twitter by @DailyLoud and as of the publication of this article, it has garnered over 6.5 million views on the micro-blogging platform.

Man catches his wife cheating / catching a flight with another man during the holidays after she said she was traveling with her sister ??pic.twitter.com/lcVAcgtZjv — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 27, 2022

Below are how some social media users have treacted to the trending-depressing video;

Sis said, you haven’t been showing me attention so I decided to move on ?????? love that!! — Lorato Molema (@IamLoratoMolema) December 27, 2022

Man please. She’ll be back, he ain’t even having no real motion flying them on Spirit lol. — CLAY JAMES (@WhoIsClayJames) December 27, 2022

No need to be mad at dude. — Gee Scott Sr. (@GeeScottSr) December 27, 2022

women defending this in the comments ? i wonder what they would say if a man said that to them ? — illete (@illeteswrld) December 27, 2022

I was married for 32 years and got injured in a #uber car accident and my husband said I was a burden and left me, but moved in with a Whxre. They both still lying just like her after he got caught. I've been seeing him 2 months, yeah it's been 3 months?? That's how he lie too — Dena Deevine (@DenaDeevine) December 28, 2022