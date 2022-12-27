Men are no longer proposing to me after my ex-husband pastor divorced me – Beautiful lady cries

A young and beautiful Nigerian lady has taken to her Tiktok page to lament over how she no longer receives both love and marriage proposals from suitors after her ex-husband who’s a pastor divorced her.

According to the lady in the emotional video, she still can’t believe her eyes that men no longer find her attractive because she’s still young and beautiful.

She also disclosed that anytime she tells a potential lover that she was once married to a pastor but they got divorced along the line – The guy loses interest in her.

In a short video she shared on her Tiktok page, she cried that she has been going through a lot after the divorce because everyone thinks she’s the evil one since pastors are revered as saints in our part of the world.

Meanwhile, the beautiful lady claims that her ex-husband divorced her on the grounds that God told him to do so but she strongly believes it’s a fat lie he told just to get rid of her without explanation.

