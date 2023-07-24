Husband caught in the hotel room with another woman on his wife’s birthday

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady, Ele Peter has taken to social media to reveal that she saw her neighbor in a hotel with another woman on his wife’s birthday.

According to her the man who should be spending time with his wife rushed out of the house earlier in the day and refused to treat her well.



She stated he eventually posted his wife on his status later in the night.

She wrote;

“I just saw my neighbor in a hotel with another woman and today is his wife’s birthday. He left the house early this morning as though he was rushing out for work, just to spend time with another woman on his wife’s birthday?????

He just posted her on his WhatsApp story wishing her happy birthday at 8:46pm?????