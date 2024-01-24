Husband demands 1.5 billion from wife after DNA test revealed he isn’t the biological father of their 8-year-old child

- Advertisement -

A middle-aged Ghanaian man has dragged his wife named Bridget to Aunty Naa’s Oyerepa FM show for pinning a wrong pregnancy on him.

During an appearance on the show, the man explained that he refused to take responsibility for the pregnancy 8 years ago when Bridget forcefully pinned the pregnancy on him.

He continued that because he had intercourse with Bridget before, he was forced to accept the pregnancy and take care of their child.

After 8 years, a DNA test which has been conducted shows that he isn’t the biological father of the child/

Now, he wants 1,5 billion old cedis which is equivalent to Ghc 150,000 from Bridegre as compensation for the money he has spent on the child for the last 8 years.

