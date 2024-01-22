Ghanaian millionaire who allegedly sponsored Hajia Bintu’s $150,000 Benz for her speaks for the fist time (Video)

- Advertisement -

Recall that in April last year Naomi Asiamah, well known as Hajia Bintu acquired a Mercedes-Benz GLC63.



After she flaunted the expensive car on social media, she was severely criticised by a set of critics for allegedly sleeping with Mr Rob to acquire the property.



However, the Ghanaian socialite and influencer revealed that contrary to popular opinion that she sleeps with MR Rob to finance her luxury lifestyle, she capitalized on the power of social media to make enough money to buy herself the SUV.



In a conversation with Deloris Frimpong-Manso on The Delay Show, the self-acclaimed slay queen said she had saved from her influencer and advertising deals to purchase the almost $150,000 vehicle.



“I saved a lot from my influencer deals and instant ads on Snapchat,” said Hajia Bintu.

“If I post Instant ads on snap and make 500 cedis, imagine posting 5 or 10 a day, multiplied by a week and a total it in the month and this just one category of ads,” she explained.



Almost close to a year now, Mr Rob has finally come out to address the issue.



According to him, he only assisted Hajia Bintu to get the car on hire purchase – Hence he isn’t the one who used his hard-earned money to buy the car for Hajia Bintu.



Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt, Mr Rob also confirmed that Hajia Bintu is his friend but with no strings attached.



He also cleared the air concerning the rumours that he’s the one who set up Hajia Bintu’s shop for her.

As claimed by the real estate mogul, he is not the one who set up the shop for Hajia Bintu.

Watch the video below to know more…

