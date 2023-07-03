Husband demands divorce just 24 hours after wedding as wife refuses to have intercourse with him

- Advertisement -

A bride in Sydney, Australia, has narrated how her groom asked for a divorce on their wedding night.

The woman, identified as Rachel, shared her story on Australian radio personality Abbie Chatfield’s Hit Network radio show.



Rachel revealed that her new husband had asked for sex on their wedding night but became furious when he “didn’t get what he wanted.”

According to Rachel, the following morning, her husband demanded a divorce, leading to their official separation just two weeks after their wedding.

“I was married for not even 24 hours before my husband wanted a divorce, and we separated two weeks later. The night of the wedding, we went out, and when we got back to the hotel room, unfortunately, I didn’t give him what he wanted. We were tired. I didn’t want to, and the next day he wanted a divorce.” Rachel said during the call.

When asked by Chatfield and her two male producers if she meant sex, Rachel confirmed it and admitted that the ordeal left her “miserable”.

