Guy ‘cries’ at his serious girlfriend’s wedding after her family made her marry a rich man

A trending video on social media that has garnered a lot of hilarious reactions captures the moment an ex-boyfriend nearly shed tears at his serious girlfriend’s wedding.

Commentary surrounding the video alleges that the lady’s family forced her to dump her young lover for a more-matured richer man.

Since it’s not certain that the young man will make it in life, the lady’s family thought it wise to give their daughter’s hand in marriage to a successful man who can take care of her.

As seen in the video, the young man tried to cover his pain with smiles – But as we all know, emotional distress can’t be hidden for too long.

Watch the video below to know more…

