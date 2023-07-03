type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleGuy 'cries' at his serious girlfriend's wedding after her family made her...
Lifestyle

Guy ‘cries’ at his serious girlfriend’s wedding after her family made her marry a rich man

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Ex-boyfriend 'cries' at his serious girlfriend's wedding after her family made her marry a rich man
- Advertisement -

Commentary surrounding the video alleges that the lady’s family forced her to dump her young lover for a more-matured richer man.

READ ALSO: Groom breaks up with bride on their wedding day – Lady cries a river in trending video

Since it’s not certain that the young man will make it in life, the lady’s family thought it wise to give their daughter’s hand in marriage to a successful man who can take care of her.

As seen in the video, the young man tried to cover his pain with smiles – But as we all know, emotional distress can’t be hidden for too long.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Groom threatens to cancel ongoing wedding after finding out photographer is his bride’s ex-lover

READ ALSO: Groom cancels ongoing wedding as his bride slaps his mother in front of the guests

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Monday, July 3, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    78.7 ° F
    78.7 °
    78.7 °
    81 %
    1.7mph
    91 %
    Mon
    80 °
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    78 °
    Fri
    81 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways