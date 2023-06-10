Husband drags wife to Aunty Naa for not moaning during intercourse (Video)

- Advertisement -

Most men hate it when their partners don’t moan during intercourse because it’s the equivalent of a pat on the back – but maybe better actually.

Moaning during sex makes men feel like they definitely did something right just then.

Well, a Ghanaian husband has dragged his wife to Oyerepa FM’s Aunty Naa’s show for not moaning during sex.

According to the man, anytime he meets his wife in bed, she sleeps idle and quite like a dead wood.

He expressed that his wife’s refusal to moan during sex has had a very negative effect on their marriage and he’s even considering a divorce.

Watch the video below to know more…

