Husband files for divorce after wife uses GHS79,000 meant for house project to sow seed in church

By Kweku Derrick
woman church money
A US-based Nigerian man has filed for divorce after his wife used a lump sum of N5 million (equivalent to GHS79,231) meant to start their first house to sow a seed in the church.

The unbelievable story circulating on the internet has sent shock waves down the spine of many who are yet to come to terms with the Nigerian woman actions.

The distraught man reportedly works as a cleaner in the United States – and after years of hard work wanted a place to call his own in his home country.

But it appears that dream has just been flushed down the drain by his better half who was supposed to back her husband’s long term vision.

She failed to invest the funds into materials for the project, instead she handed over all the money to her pastor as a piece of offering to the church.

A tweep identified as Chinedu Ihekwoaba who happens to be a close friend to the family shared the story online.

He wrote: ”My guy working as a cleaner in the US sent 5M to his wife in Nigeria to start a house project. His wife used d money to sow a seed in her church. My guy has filed for a divorce. To me, it was a harsh decision. After all, she gave d money to God.”

    Source:GHPage

