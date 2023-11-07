Husband left heartbroken after finding out that none of his 4 kids biologically belongs to him

- Advertisement -

A woman has rejected the DNA results which suggest that all the four children produced in the 16-year marriage to his 44-year-old husband are not his.



Olanrewaju Kolawole, a Nigerian man from Ikire in Irewole Local Government Area in Osun State revealed that he decided to conduct the DNA tests on one of his children and the result proved negative, and piqued his curiosity to extend it to the remaining three.



The tests carried out at the DDC DNA Diagnostic Center in Osogbo proved that all the four children that Kolawole has raised as his biological ones over the years were sired by another man.

Speaking to On-Air-Personality, Oriyomi Hamzat on Kokoro Alate on Agidigbo 88.7 FM in Ibadan on Friday, Kolawole sought the support of Nigerians amid tears, saying he was heartbroken and confused.

“I want Nigerians to come to my rescue because I must not suffer this in vain. I married Toyin in 2007 and gave birth to four children. She gave birth to four children, but none of them belongs to me after findings from a DNA test,” – Kolawole lamented.

Meanwhile, Toyin Tella, Kolawole’s wife rejected the DNA results, claiming fowl play. She maintained that all her children belong to Kolawole.

“I don’t accept the result. I don’t accept it because I was not there when they took samples, and I don’t know which sample they took, so I don’t accept it. I can’t accept it because I know how I conceived those children,” she said.

Kolawole and Tella Toyin got married in 2007 and have since been together and produced four children whose paternity has now been brought into question.

