Hushpuppi would have walked free if he hired Tsatsu Tsikata- Tweeps commend lawyer’s performance in court

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Seasoned lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata’s legal prowess were exhibited in today’s Supreme court hearing for the election petition case, and Ghanaians have applauded him for it.

Although he was not granted the application to pose some 12 questions to the EC, the lead counsel of the NDC in its election petition case has been commended by Ghanaians tuned in to the hearing earlier today.

Tsatsu Tsikata’s name is currently on the trend list on Twitter for his mastery over legal matters displayed at today’s hearing.

Some tweeps, impressed with his impeccable legal prowess have recommended him to detained Nigerian socialite, Hushpuppi claiming that he would be a free man should he have hired the experienced lawyer.

This comment and a number of others certainly prove how impressed Ghanaians are with Tsatsu’s showing in court today.

SEE POSTS BELOW:

The proceeding in the Supreme Court, as promised, was televised today and Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata was in his element.

However, the entire election petition hearing is expected to last for 42 days.

Source:GHPAGE

