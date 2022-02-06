“Hyundai Elantra is better, the design is not the best” – Manasseh Azure Awuni mocks Despite’s Bugatti 

- Advertisement -

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has shared his candid view about the new 2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport purchased by Ghanaian millionaire Osei Kwame Despite to mark his 60th birthday.

According to him, the car does not have the best design.

Passing a comment after photos and videos of the new Despite whip dropped on social media, Manasseh Azure said a Hyundai Elantra was better than the Bugatti in terms of design.

In a nutshell, he intimated that Despite should have considered buying a Hyundai Elantra since it is better in terms of aesthetics and design…splurging a $3M on a Bugatti was a bad choice.

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, the rich Ghanaian businessman has just acquired one of the most expensive rides in the world just after his 60th birthday.

The billionaire turned age 60 on Wednesday, February 2, 2020, and celebrated the day in a grand style.

When we thought the birthday was climaxed with the lavish birthday party, the Despite Group of Companies has spoiled himself with customized 2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport.

The car, according to a search on google was the first-ever hyper sports car to exceed the magical threshold of 300 miles per hour (482.80 km/h). At the same time, Bugatti also set a new TÜV-certified speed record on this run.

The ride has a baseline price of $3,825,000, translated into Ghana Cedis is 24,518,250.00.