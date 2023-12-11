type here...
“I am a lover of God” – Jay Boogie says as he gives his life to Christ

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Popular Nigerian transgender and social media influencer, Jay Boogie has reflected on the goodness of God in his life as he speaks after surviving a botched BBL surgery.

Recall Ghpage.com reporting that Jay Boogie had gone online to cry out about a badly done BBL surgery which resulted to him not being able to pass urine.

During this time, he had lamented about his fast dwindling finances as he called on charitable Nigerians to come to his aide.

Jay Boogie survived his health struggles and has now bounced back to health and hopes to turn a new leaf for having the opportunity to a second chance.

In a recent chat with the famous media personality, Chude Jideonwo, he emphasized that he is a lover of God and throughout his life, the goodness of the Lord has been made manifest in his live.

