“I bought my first car at Ghc 45K when I was just 19 years old” – Kuami Eugene brags

Award-winning Ghanaian singer, Kuami Eugene, has publicly revealed for the first time that he bought his first car when he was just 19 years old.

As claimed by the self-styled rockstar, he used the proceeds from his viral hit song dubbed ‘Angela’ to buy his first car.

In an exclusive interview with YEN GH, Kuami Eugene revealed that he is a lover of cars and has admired several brands of cars over the years.

The award-winning singer reportedly said:

“I bought my first car at the age of 19 and it was an Elantra. I bought it myself after Angela. At that time, I had it for GH¢45,000. That was actually my first time holding such a huge amount”.

Kuami Eugene further hinted that he’ll be buying more luxurious cars in the future because he has eyed a lot of them.

