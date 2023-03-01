- Advertisement -

Shugatiti, a Ghanaian socialite and nudist, has bragged that she can have sex for the whole day and can lay on the bed and collect ‘ta ta ta ta’ nonstop for 2 solid hours.

According to the CEO of Pots Of Shuga, she has a high libido and as such, she enjoys having sex for long hours with men who can match her energy.

As bragged by Shugatiti, she’s a commando in bed because despite having sex with countless men, none of them has been able to satisfy her to the core.

As claimed by the sex enthusiast, no amount of sexual pleasure from hours of strokes would send her to the heights of climax.

In the course of the interview, she additionally disclosed that she uses sex toys to pleasure herself most of the time.

She explained that she won’t stop exploring herself, having more fun in bed, and allowing men to make out with her.

She also bragged about her bedroom skills and her admirable energy levels, which always leave the men wanting more of her.

“You can’t satisfy me; I’ve never had a cum and I don’t experience orgasms.” My doctor responded that it was normal when I asked because not all ladies will experience orgasms.

“Because I don’t experience climax, trying to make me feel good is out; you just have to match our level of activity till we tire.

“I love having sex; I love becoming drenched; I love the penetration and the way things go in and out. I also prefer working long hours, like all day. I don’t experience fatigue. The reality is, everyone I’ve had sexual relations failed to match my enthusiasm, she told ZionFelix in an interview.

