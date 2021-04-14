Participant of Date Rush Sandra has warned her colleague on the show, Cecilia, to be careful otherwise she would snatch her date Raymond away from her.

Sandra made this statement during an interview with GhPage TV’s Rashad during exclusive interview.

It would be remembered that during the live reunion show weeks ago, Cecilia who went home with Raymond as his date issued a warning to Sandra asking her to stop texting him because she is not happy with that.

According to her, she (Cecilia) has her contact and can text or call her should she need anything but calling Raymond is a no go area for her.

Later a video emerged where Raymond and Sandra were spotted at a spot having fun but Raymond revealed it was just a comedy skit they were shooting.

Well, in the interview with GhPage TV, Sandra has opened up and revealed that she has no feelings for Raymond.

She explained that though she has no feeling for him she could have snatched him by just telling him some stuff if she had anything for him.

Sandra explaining herself revealed that Raymond is the type who is business-minded just like herself and it would have been easier for her to bond with him on that aspect.

Watch the video below:

Popular television show TV3’s Date Rush has become one of the shows in the country which has a lot of controversies surrounding it.

Despite the huge controversies surrounding it, it still remains one of the favourite show Ghanaians love to watch on Sunday evenings.