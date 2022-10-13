I can’t confirm or deny if I’d contest for NDC flagbearership – John Mahama

- Advertisement -

NDC bigwig and flagbearer hopeful John Dramani Mahama has said he hasn’t decided whether to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which is in opposition in the 2024 elections.

In an interview with the Voice of America (VOA), he stated that it would be premature for him to declare his intentions since the party has not yet decided on that course of action for 2024.

READ ALSO: “Akufo Addo comes nowhere near me in terms of development” – John Mahama states

According to John Mahama, he won’t be angry or disappointed if he’s not elected as the party’s flagbearer ahead of the general elections in 2024.

The erstwhile president said;

“It’s good to keep your opponent guessing so even if I am not running, I am not going to say I am not running.”

A decision would be taken early next year in the first quarter; that’s when we hold our party’s primaries for the presidential candidacy and we’d see,”

“The party decides. If the party thinks I should [be the flagbearer], why not? My country has given me so much… educated me, made me who I am. I will not deprive the people of that choice if I have to and so it depends on what the party thinks is best for us.

“It’s to win the election of 2024 and if we have to have a candidate other than me, I don’t have a problem with it.”

“it is not about concealing my interest but it is making sure that the democratic space is preserved and that alternatives do exist for political parties.”

READ ALSO: “I deported 5,000 illegal Chinese miners” – John Mahama reveals