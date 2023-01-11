I can’t date ugly men who are broke – Efia Odo

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, has revealed that ‘ugly’ men take good care of women.

In a gbcghanaonline.com report, the socialite disclosed that she could not date an ugly man who was broke.

“Ugly men take good care of women, and of course, I have met and dated ugly guys before, and they had money because you cannot be ugly with no money,” the portal quoted her.

Then, she listed some qualities that she would seek in a man she would consider dating or find appealing.

According to Efia, a man’s teeth must be nice, and he must be tall because she is always wearing heels.

“I feel like if you want to date me, first you need to meet me at a public place like a restaurant or a lounge, I hate being hooked up by someone.

“You also need to get my attention by having nice teeth, if your teeth is not nice, I can’t talk to you. I can’t date short guys because I’m always on 6 inches, and you need to have lots of money,” she added.