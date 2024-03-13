I can’t date you if you’re not paying me monthly allowance – Slay Queen tells men

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian slay queen has touched the wrong balls of men after publicly listing the various requirements for any man to date her as she brags about her worth.

With her TikTok username as @mrswhite_888, the pretty lady took to the video streaming platform to share the various things she expect a man to do for her if he wants to keep remaining her boyfriend.

According to her, she wants a man who can do the little things for her such as opening the door for her, pulling out a chair for her and getting her flowers.

She however added that, the man should be able to put her on a monthly allowance without her asking.

Additionally, she insisted that she would want to go on trips and the man would have to sponsor it without her asking him to.

She went on to give advice to women not to allow themselves be too accessible to any man lest they loss value.