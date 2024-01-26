type here...
“I can’t forget the doggy this guy gave me in the garden” – Abena Korkor recount sinful night (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Controversial Ghanaian media personality and influencer, Abena Korkor has set the internet ablaze with yet a another lustful recollection.

Abena Korkor who is set to bury his late dad this weekend took to social media to release some pains in a self recorded video where she was recounting a particular night and what happened.

According to the bipolar patient, she can’t seem to forget the hot “cheek claps’ she got from one of her numerous guys in a garden.

Abena found the time to detail the whole escapade to her viewers who can’t seem to get enough of it.

Watch the video below for all the juice

