African Dancehall king, Shatta Wale, has made another revelation concerning his clash with the organizers of the just-ended Hogbetsotso Festival.

Prior to all this fuss, Shatta Wale had confirmed on ONUA TV during an interview with Captain Smart that he has been fully paid to perform.

But on the D-day, he was nowhere to be found and this caused massive a uproar on social media.

Explaining why he failed to perform, Shatta Wale in a live Facebook session claimed that the organizers wanted to drive him straight into a radio station to grant an interview immediately after he touched down – a move he opposed in an earlier agreement with them.

While telling his side of the story, Shatta Wale further asserted that he initially charged them $200,000 (GH?2.8 million), but the organisers said they could only pay GH?200,000.

He agreed to take the paltry Ghc 200,000 out of the respect he has for his Bola Ray whom he deems his godfather in the show biz industry.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the show are yet to officially speak about their unpleasant experience with Shatta Wale.

