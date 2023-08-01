I date only sakawa guys because I can’t suffer with any broke civil servants – Lady reveals

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A recent TikTok video posted by @likiba_ featuring a young Nigerian girl discussing her dating preferences has taken the internet by storm.



In the video, the lady openly revealed the kind of guys she dates.



As seen in the clip, the young lady was asked if she would be willing to be with a man who has nothing and whether she could endure economic hardships with him.



To the surprise of many, she firmly rejected the idea and emphasized that she does not date men who are financially challenged.

Instead, she revealed that she is attracted to “Yahoo boys” (referring to internet fraudsters) and “ballers” – individuals who are known for their lavish lifestyle and spending capabilities.

In her words: “I won’t try it, not in this life, not in the next next life. I don’t date civil servants, I only date ballers, yahoo boys, aza men, all those dorime boys wey dey do doings for club, so I can be singing Sabo dey pack am. I can’t date a guy that have nothing.”



The video has since gone viral on social media with many netizens condemning the lady’s statement.



Many criticized her for promoting materialism and for not valuing character over wealth.



@Yonda commented; “This is so disappointing. Money isn’t everything. What about character and values?”



Riri wrote: “This is such a toxic mentality. It’s not about what a man has, it’s about who he is



@_xclusive reacted: “Civil servants God abeg oo.”



@anuty TikTok said: “She just say her mind but if you see her boyfriend na boy wey dey fry garri for people for my village.”



@MÀDDØÜG said: “Sabo Dey park am na so them go park u do ritual.”



@Preshy_Brite said: “Na wa oo! Abeg i hope you get bro wey dey ball?” @Enenu reacted: “Wish I can use voice note to say what’s on my mind.”



@teeteebaby8 reacted: “Forget what she’s saying but that first I won’t try it killed me.”

@Chibuike said: “Look well en papa na civil servant.”

Watch the video below to know more…

