type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsAfia Schwar shares bedroom video after intercourse with her boyfriend
News

Afia Schwar shares bedroom video after intercourse with her boyfriend

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Afia Schwar shares bedroom video after intercourse with her boyfriend
- Advertisement -

In the world of Ghanaian socialites and celebrities, Afia Schwar is undoubtedly one of the most notorious figures.


Known for her attention-grabbing antics and headline-making escapades, she has once again found herself at the centre of a controversial storm.


Currently in the US, the mother of two has shared a risqué TikTok video of what appears to be an aftermath bedroom session with her new boyfriend.

READ ALSO: Video of an African woman hawking water in the streets of Europe causes stir

Afia Schwar
Afia Schwar


The video has quickly gone viral and consequently sparked heated debates and discussions across social media platforms.


In the now-trending TikTok video, Afia Schwar who was seemingly naked but concealed under a blanket can be seen singing and praising her new boyfriend for a “job well done.”

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle


As openly disclosed by her, her new boyfriend was leaving for work when she seduced him, leading to their intimate encounter.


The explicit nature of the video has triggered mixed reactions from netizens and followers alike.

Afia Schwar’s daring social media antics are no strangers to controversy, hence this isn’t surprising at all.

READ ALSO: Man arrested for disguising himself as a woman to write law exams for his girlfriend

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Lady weeps and curses her serious boyfriend for marrying another woman

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
5.4mph
75 %
Tue
81 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways