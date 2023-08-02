type here...
“I did not come to buy a human being” Man rans away after seeing Engagement List

By Osei Emmanuel
The dreams of a young man who is set to wed his girlfriend has been dimmed by the outrageous engagement list given to him by his girlfriend’s family.

The list detail various items expected from the groom before their engagement which is meant to hold in the lady’s hometown in Akwa Ibom state.
According to the Twitter user who took to the platform to share the outrageous list, the man in question allegedly fled at the sight of the list never to return.

In his words, “Someone went to marry In Akwa ibom, this is the list he was given. He ran away”

Meanwhile, another Twitter user @_noHANDLE had taken to the platform to also share a marriage list, which according to him was given to his sister’s fiance’s friend by his in-laws from Akwa Ibom State.

According to him, the marriage list got him ‘crying’ and he couldn’t help but share. His tweet reads,

“So my sister’s fiancé’s friend is getting married, she’s from Akwa Ibom Here is a list of demands from her family, I’m still crying for him”

Meanwhile the list has sparked outrage on social media as many described the list of items to be brought as overly outrageous and inconsiderate on the part of the bride’s family.

See the list below,

