“I earn Gh150,000 weekly” – Pretty lady working as driver in America makes Gh50,000 on a single trip

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A pretty hardworking lady who is a truck driver in America has shared a video of her checking her vehicle before setting out on a trip. 

In a video shared on her TikTok handle @ladylucky26, to inspire girls, she said she was going for her next load which she would be paid $4200 for a single trip of 1323 miles.

The lady told women in the industry to be their dispatch drivers. Her TikTok page shows she always makes videos about her truck driving job. 

In another video, the curvy lady revealed how she made $13,000 (Gh150,000) weekly.

Social media users were inspired as they applauded the young beautiful lady in the comment section. Some reactions are shown below:

echalvire66 said, “Safe travels always??be careful on that road??”.

Tiff 34 said, “???? Much respect to you!!”

u744123 GLO said, “Good money but a dangerous job on the road. Praying 4 your safety and safe travels”.

bahama said, “Very INSPIRATIONAL”.

