“I didn’t murder Junior US, I only used scissors on him after he slashed my neck with a knife” – Showboy

Ghanaian entertainer Showboy has finally told his side of the story on what transpired between him and Junior US that led to his arrest and prison sentence.



Speaking in a now-viral video, Showboy clarified that he isn’t the one who murdered late Junior US.



As stated by Showboy, he only fought and attacked Junior US with scissors after he slashed his neck with a knife and also slapped him out of the blues.

READ ALSO: Sad! Pastor mysteriously goes mad on his wedding day



In the video, Showboy explained that his fight with Junior US ensued after the late entertainer accused Criss Waddle of being gay.



As we all know, Criss Waddle and Showboy were close friends during that period hence Showboy claims he was only defending his friend.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once



Showboy additionally cautioned the Krofrom thugs who have been threatening to beat him whenever he visits Kumasi to be very careful because he’s not afraid of them and he isn’t Junior US’ killer.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Man divorces wife on their wedding day after finding out that she visited her ex a day before their wedding

Popular Ghanaian musician and socialite, Sam Safo widely known as Showboy is said to be deported to Ghana after serving four years in jail for stabbing a friend.

Showboy who announced his release from prison today, June, 7, on Instagram yesterday said he wanted to be in Ghana.



“Follow my new snap chat-Ahantan. I wish I was in Ghana lol. Anyways, I’m getting released tomorrow 06/07,2023 … my last night in prison!(sic)”.

Showboy was sentenced to serve six years in prison in March 2019 for stabbing Junior US, a US-based Ghanaian musician during a tussle.

Junior US survived the stabbing but was later killed in a robbery attack in 2021.

READ ALSO: Asantewaa confirms giving birth in the US; Exciting news drops