Pastor Prince Osei Kofi drugs young girls and forcefully sleeps with them in hotel rooms – Mona Gucci alleges

Controversial Ghanaian entertainment critic who’s also a TV and radio show host, Mona Gucci, has accused Rev Prince Osei Kofi of drugging young girls to sleep with them.

According to Mona Gucci on TikTok, Pastor Prince drugs young girls and sleeps with them in hotel rooms with the promise of establishing businesses for them.

As alleged by Mona, Pastor Elisha is notoriously known for drugging young girls and sleeping with them and she has a truckload of evidence at her end.

Mona Gucci dropped this set of wild allegations against Prophet Elisha after Rashida Black Beauty to TikTok to accuse him of allegedly sleeping with her and refusing to answer her calls and texts.

In the now-viral video, Mona Gucci added that a lot of young girls have complained to her how Prophet Elisha drugs and sleeps with them and later promises to set up a small business for them.

Who’s Pastor Prince Elisha

Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi, popularly known as “Prophet Major” is believed to be a powerful man of God with the grace of prophetic healing, word, deliverance and deep revelation.



Pastor Elisha Osei Kofi is the head Pastor, founder and leader of Springs Of GRACE Executive Ministry, an Executive Service.

In 2019, he uncovered why Vicky Zugah’s marriages and relationships keep on failing and according to him, it’s because she once dated a married man and the woman cursed her.

In the same year, Pastor Prince said some politicians in Ghana were behind the killing of Suzzy Williams and Kwame Owusu Ansah.

He claimed that they sacrificed their blood to achieve their goals. Suzzy Williams died in 2005 and Kwame Owusu Ansah died in 2008.

He’s now very popular on Tiktok for his daily guidance and counselling to the young and old.

