Rashida Black Beauty pregnant after married Pastor Elisha allegedly slept with her in the hotel room

- Advertisement -

According to a report by Fante Comedy on TikTok, Rashida Black Beauty has taken seed after her infamous hotel encounter with Prophet Elisha.

In a TikTok video, Fante Comedy emphatically stated that married Pastor Elisha lured Rashida Black Beauty to Accra just to have intercourse with her – Meanwhile, he lied to her that he would be helping her set up a small business which was a total lie.

Meanwhile, Rashida herself has also alleged that after Pastor Elisha had intercourse with her in the hotel room, he gave her Ghc 1,200 to return to Kumasi with the promise of sending her another money for her business.

READ ALSO: Pastor Prince Osei Kofi drugs young girls and forcefully sleeps with them in hotel rooms – Mona Gucci alleges

She gladly took the Ghc 1200 and returned to Kumasi with the hope that he would be receiving a huge amount of money from Pastor Prince for her business.



For weeks now, Pastor Prince has refused to answer any of her calls or reply to her texts.

To make matters worse some benevolent people on Tiktok had raised funds to help her enrol into a fashion apprenticeship program but Pastor Prince allegedly told her to ignore them and come to him for help.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Video: Rashida Black Beauty goes deep into how Pastor Prince allegedly chopped her wotowoto in the hotel room

Disclaimer – In the wake of serious accusations made by Rashida Black Beauty against Pastor Prince Elisha, the pastor is yet to formally address the allegations that have sparked widespread discussion online.

While the TikTok video in which Rashida made the accusations continues to trend, there has been no official response from Pastor Prince.

At the moment, social media users and the public at large are eagerly awaiting a statement from Pastor Prince Elisha to address the claims made by Rashida Black Beauty.

Given the gravity of the accusations and the attention they have garnered, it is anticipated that the pastor may choose to provide clarification or refute the allegations in the coming days.

Pastor Prince Elisha, known for his activities on TikTok, where the scandalous video surfaced, may be aware of the circulating accusations.

It is crucial to emphasize that, as of now, these allegations have not been officially confirmed.

READ ALSO: Video drops as Pastor Prince Elisha chops Rashida Black Beauty wotowoto by promising to help her