Legendary backing vocalist Nana Ama has revealed in an exclusive interview with Rashad of Ghpage TV that she discovered late musician Terry Bonchaka.

According to the vocalist who has featured in almost all the hit songs in the past, she was the one who held the hands of Terry Bonchaka into the studios of Zapp Mallet.

On how she met Terry Bonchaka, she narrated that she used to stay in Dansoman and that was the same place that Terry was also staying.

Terry was a close friend to his younger brother and at that time her brother used to brag to people that his sister was a musician.

The ‘Pulele’ singer then showed interest in meeting her and her brother brought him home where they met and he told her about his intention to become a musician.

She told him to concentrate on schooling because she wasn’t ready for his parents to blame her for making their son stop schooling.

Watch the video below:

In the interview, she revealed that her mother forced her to do what Terry wants for him since he wasn’t ready to stop coming to the house seeking her help.

She continued that she then gave up and took him to see Zapp Mallet who also handed him over to another person who helped Terry Bonchaka.

Nana Ama revealed that she was also with Terry Bonchaka a day before he had the accident that took his life.