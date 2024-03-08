“I discovered Yaw Dabo and I’m very proud of him now” – Ras Nene narrates

- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood actor and content creator, Ras Nene aka Dr. Likee in a recent interview narrated how he discovered fellow colleague, Yaw Dabo.

Speaking with Poleeno, a Kumasi based media personality, Nene shared that he discovered Dabo during a shoot in Koforidua where he was accompanied by fellow actor Papa Kumasi at the time.

READ ALSO: “A date with me or 500,000” – Over pampered lady quizzes men (VIDEO)

According to him, the encounter marked the beginning of Dabo’s journey in the Kumawood film industry as his solo trials did not yield any positive results.

Ras Nene expressed the pride he has in Dabo’s progress in the entertainment industry and the level he has been able to push himself to.

READ ALSO: “He stopped talking to me because I told him my rent is due” – Lady narrates her story

The actor introduced the likes of Kyekyeku and 39/40 into the industry who are currently big names in the game.