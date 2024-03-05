type here...
“I dislike guys who use android phones, they are not human beings” – Slayqueen using Itel states (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
I dislike guys who use android phones, they are not human beings - Slayqueen using Itel states (Video)
A young Nigerian lady has publicly revealed her loathe for guys who use phones that operate on Android.

During a street pop quiz, the slay queen emphatically stated that she can never date a guy who uses an android device because she sees them to be poor and can’t afford her lifestyle.

According to the lady, a guy should be using at least an iPhone 6 and not an Android phone.

She further bragged that she uses an expensive iPhone but unfortunately, she was busted for using a cheap Itel phone after the host forcefully took her phone from her.

Source:GHpage

