It’s been over two years since the sudden demise of Dancehall sensation and RuffTown records signee Ebony Reigns known in her private life as Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, but her father Nana Opoku Kwarteng aka Starboy Kwarteng is yet to get over it.

Since Ebony’s death in 2018 straight to her burial, a lot of people have come out to accuse some people of being the brain behind her sudden death.

Well, Starboy Kwarteng has granted a new interview where he has made some shocking revelations about the death of his precious daughter whom he always refers to as Nana Hemaa.

According to him, she suspects foul play in the death of Ebony stating that after listening to everything from the police and some eyewitnesses he believes there is more to it.

Starboy Kwarteng explained that, we all know Ebony died in an accident but he is yet to come to terms as to why someone who died in an accident with a deep cut on her head had no blood on her body.

He went on say that he was at the scene and was told the car somersaulted several times but looking at the lifeless body of his daughter, there was no blood on her body and her hair wasn’t even soaked with blood which is strange to him.

Nana Kwarteng went on to say a test conducted at the hospital indicated that Ebony died as a result of the cut in on her head and he wonders how the cut lead to her death and still had no blood dripping.

Watch the video below:

He concluded that he is hopeful that one day the truth surrounding the death of his daughter would come out and the people behind it exposed.

Ebony in February 2018 lost her life together with her best friend Franky Kuri and a military officer known as Francis Atsu Vondee on the Kumasi-Sunyani highway after they had visited the musician’s mother in Sunyani.

After her death, a lot of issues came up between her father Starboy Kwarteng and her manager Bullet but some personalities in the showbiz industry came in and helped solved their differences amicably.