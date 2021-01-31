I don’t believe in Heaven and Hell; when you die it’s simply over- Okyeame Kwame

- Advertisement -

Okyeame Kwame has expressed that he is more open-minded about the Christian faith than most people.

His assertion points to the known fact that the rapper has some reservations about certain principles and doctrines in Christianity.

In an interview with GhPage’s Jibsam, the Rap Doctor mentioned that he is more concerned about modelling his life after Christ rather than worrying his head over the controversies surrounding his birth or death.

In his eyes, people should focus more on making the most out of life and not live in fear of the aftermath of their death.

”I like the life Jesus lived. I care more about making Jesus my role model and living the amazing life he lived whilst on earth. That is more important to me,” the virtuoso rapper said.

Furthermore, Okyeame Kwame disclosed that he doesn’t care whether there is a Heaven or Hell after death.

The ”Yeeko” hit crooner expressed his qualms with the idea of ”believing” in something.

In his opinion, ”belief” is accepting something as it is without asking questions or raising doubts about it.

The rapper added that he would rather know something than believe in it.

Back to the idea of Heaven and Hell, Okyeame asked people to focus more on living impactful lives and not to live in fear of the afterlife since death is promised.

