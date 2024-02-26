“I don’t have access to my GWR dashboard” – Afua Asantewaa alleges as Ghanaians bash her for hiding her disqualification

- Advertisement -

Following the public revelation from Guinness World Records that Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt was rejected, many Ghanaians on the internet have been bashing her for the past 3 days nonstop.

According to these angry people, citing how Ghanaians came all out in their numbers to support her, she should have shared the news of her rejection on social media and not hide it from the masses.

Reacting to the verbal attacks on her, Afua Asantewaa has alleged that she no longer has access to her Guinness World Records dashboard.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhOne TV, Afua Asantewaa alleged that she doesn’t even have a copy of her disqualification notice from Guinness World Records.

She further submitted that she strongly believes Guinness World Records was forced to make her rejection public because they expected her to confirm herself. Still, such never happened because of her inability to access her dashboard.

As stated by Afua Asantewaa, she’s a strong person hence there’s no way she would have kept her disqualification from Ghanaians if she received the unfortunate message first.

Earlier yesterday, Guinness World Records publicly revealed that it has rejected Afua Asantewaa’s Sing-A-Thon attempt.

As stated by Guinness World Records;

Unfortunately Afua’s Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful, but we hope that she will make another attempt soon. We’ve seen how inspirational it has been for her fans.

The evidence check had already begun before Afua requested priority service, so we refunded her payment earlier this month. We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts."