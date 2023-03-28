- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady living abroad has caused a buzz online after revealing she does not want to be an independent woman again.

The young lady made this revelation on social media through a short video she shared and according to tp her, being an independent woman is so exhausting and sickening.

In the video, she confessed that she always thought of earning her own money and being able to do whatever she likes without a man’s interference in her life.

Making a U-turn after witnessing the stress that comes with being independent and living in the diaspora, she claims, she’s now ready to be a full housewife but will be collecting a salary from her hubby

She tagged the video, “I don’t want to be a strong independent woman anymore”.

The video has since generated massive reactions as several netizens have taken to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Watch the video below:

