Lifestyle

Wife beats husband till he faints after catching him in bed with another lady

By Armani Brooklyn
A Zimbabwean woman caught her husband cheating on him with another lady and she descended on him mercilessly.

The businesswoman reportedly got information that he was at home with an unknown lady and she quickly left her shop.

On reaching her matrimonial home, she pounced on him and beat him mercilessly and it was gathered that he passed out on the bed.

An eyewitness said she did not pay attention to the lady he was with hence she was able to run out of the house while holding her clothes in her hand.

In a video shared by Zim Celebs on Instagram, the angry wife gave her husband punches without pause as he was begging and trying to defend himself.

Ghpage is unable to post the video here due to the strong nature of its content, however, you can search for it on Twitter.

    Source:Ghpage

