I don’t worship a confused God- Zapp Mallet slams prophets over fake election prophecies

Veteran Ghanaian producer Zapp Mallet has lashed out at prophets who have given varying prophecies about the December 7 polls.

Born Emmanuel Mallet, the legendary record producer was having none of the so-called men of God who have come out with all kinds of revelation about the upcoming elections.

According to him, it was quite disturbing that the exact same God these men claim to be serving would give varying prophecies about the same elections.

Recognized as one of the pioneers of the hiplife genre, Zapp expressed that unlike these lot he served a precise God who lucidly expressed his word and not the kind that says one thing today and says another on the next.

Speaking in an interview with Hot FM, the former manager of songstress Becca mentioned that these men of God have made it seem God is confused.

He said, “Those men of God who have been seeing things like their God is a confused God….different prophets say different things that God said this and that and it’s the same God. I don’t worship a confused God ooo. I don’t like a confused God, I worship a pure God. God is not an author of confusion. God cannot say this today and say a different thing tomorrow.”

His comments come following numerous prophecies by prophets who claim to serve the same God but have come out with varying revelations about who is going to emerge President after the 2020 polls.