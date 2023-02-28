- Advertisement -

A man is currently in a dilemma after listening to his wife say she loves foursome.

The man who identifies himself by the name Kweku confessed to Ms Nancy that he is currently harbouring doubt about the actual paternity of his children after his wife told him about her sexual exploits.

According to him, he thought he married his wife a virgin because of the strict no-sex-before-marriage rule they had to obey.

Soon after getting married to her, he noticed a lot of things weren’t right.

Kweku disclosed that when he first met his wife, she introduced herself as a virgin and was keeping herself so until she gets married to the man of her dreams.

After listening to and agreeing to her terms and conditions, they finally got married but on their first night as a married couple, she disappeared in the night and only showed up in the morning.

When he questioned her on where she went because he had wanted them to have sex, she boldly told him she had gone out to meet with guys because she can’t have sex with him alone.

She went ahead to add that she enjoys having sex with three men so she took their phone numbers and would call them in case they want to have sex, she would invite them over to join in the lovemaking.

He initially agreed to it but after having two kids he has been wondering if indeed he is the father of those children.

