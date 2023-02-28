- Advertisement -

On social media, a Nigerian woman expressed her outrage over her best friend, Loveth Ozofor, confessing her love to her husband.

The woman, Boss Queen, lamented on Facebook while tagging her best buddy who was also participating in the deed.

Once her spouse showed her the text, Queen claimed she learned about it and pondered what would have motivated Loveth to act as she did.

She claimed that although she had always believed Loveth to be a close friend, this action had shown her true self.

Also Read: You are a herbalist, not a pastor – Diana Asamoah tells Kyiri Abosom

She continued to attack Loveth in a second video while debunking suggestions that her best friend was playing a practical joke on her.

The angry lady is heard saying “Person wey I call my friend. You dey dey with me 24/7. If you no come in a day, you dey come two times for my house “Which kind expensive prank una dey talk sef. I call you yesterday when my husband showed me the text, you no pick my call.

“I call call call, you no pick. “When my friend Favour called you, wetin you tell am? You tell am say my husband no get sense, say na everything wey happen him dey go tell him woman. Say you wan prank my man. Which kain prank be that? “You tell me say you wan prank my man wey you go send am that kind stupid message?”

Also Read: John Dumelo to contest for Ayawaso West Wuogon seat again

Watch the video below:

Check out some comments from netizens.

Evernice Happiness: “Oya Ginikachukwu Cassy Ihezie NNE you said is a prank right? Oya see here for yourself, even before I said anything at all, I must be sure of it, the poster reply me, why will you say then is a prank.”

Mhiz Vera Daniel: “Thank God you have a good man. Hmmm others will chop and clean mouth, may God bless the few men that still have integrity and self worth?.”

Somu Stone: “I like u my dear, which kind prank be that??… its remaining one fool lyk dat , God will soon expose her nd her dir…ty body AMEN….”

Chizzydon Vikky: “No dy allow ur friend way never marry come ur house”

Abasimfreke Marcus: “Bringing this issue to social media is unnecessary and clout chasing. I’ve watched a video of you guys playing games and just look at what she was putting on in ur home with ur husband present and other guys. She’s ur friend, settle it privately”.

Read More: Ghanaians slam Jackie Appiah for spending Ghc78k on a handbag