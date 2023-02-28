type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentLady calls out her bestie for proposing to her boyfriend
Entertainment

Lady calls out her bestie for proposing to her boyfriend

By Qwame Benedict
Boss-Queen-and-husband
Boss-Queen-and-husband
- Advertisement -

On social media, a Nigerian woman expressed her outrage over her best friend, Loveth Ozofor, confessing her love to her husband.

The woman, Boss Queen, lamented on Facebook while tagging her best buddy who was also participating in the deed.

Once her spouse showed her the text, Queen claimed she learned about it and pondered what would have motivated Loveth to act as she did.

She claimed that although she had always believed Loveth to be a close friend, this action had shown her true self.

Also Read: You are a herbalist, not a pastor – Diana Asamoah tells Kyiri Abosom

She continued to attack Loveth in a second video while debunking suggestions that her best friend was playing a practical joke on her.

The angry lady is heard saying “Person wey I call my friend. You dey dey with me 24/7. If you no come in a day, you dey come two times for my house “Which kind expensive prank una dey talk sef. I call you yesterday when my husband showed me the text, you no pick my call.

“I call call call, you no pick. “When my friend Favour called you, wetin you tell am? You tell am say my husband no get sense, say na everything wey happen him dey go tell him woman. Say you wan prank my man. Which kain prank be that? “You tell me say you wan prank my man wey you go send am that kind stupid message?”

Also Read: John Dumelo to contest for Ayawaso West Wuogon seat again

Watch the video below:

Check out some comments from netizens.

Evernice Happiness: “Oya Ginikachukwu Cassy Ihezie NNE you said is a prank right? Oya see here for yourself, even before I said anything at all, I must be sure of it, the poster reply me, why will you say then is a prank.”

Mhiz Vera Daniel: “Thank God you have a good man. Hmmm others will chop and clean mouth, may God bless the few men that still have integrity and self worth?.”

Somu Stone: “I like u my dear, which kind prank be that??… its remaining one fool lyk dat , God will soon expose her nd her dir…ty body AMEN….”

Chizzydon Vikky: “No dy allow ur friend way never marry come ur house”

Abasimfreke Marcus: “Bringing this issue to social media is unnecessary and clout chasing. I’ve watched a video of you guys playing games and just look at what she was putting on in ur home with ur husband present and other guys. She’s ur friend, settle it privately”.

Read More: Ghanaians slam Jackie Appiah for spending Ghc78k on a handbag

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, February 28, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    74 %
    2.2mph
    93 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News