I groomed about 90% of the YouTube stars but they’re now disrespectful after I helped them to make it – Lilwin fires

Kumawood star, musicain and businessman Kojo Nkansah Lilwn has bragged that he groomed about 90% of the now pompous YouTube stars.

Speaking in a short interview with Aboro, Lilwin lamented over the fact that almost all the people he mentored to become stars have now turned into his sworn enemies.

As claimed by the screen God, even Dr Likee’s manager (Okodie GH) passed through his camp before he became a star and started working with other award-winning actors and actresses.

According to Lilwin, because these set of people are ungrateful, they’ll continue to suffer in life although they’re now in the prime of their careers and making good money.

This isn’t the first time Lilwin has thrown indirect shots at Dr Likee and his crew. The celebrated Kumawood star has always categorised Dr Likee and his proteges as mediocre actors and actresses.

