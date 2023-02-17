The Ghana Education Service (GES) released school placement for graduates of the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) into Senior High Schools and Technical, Vocational, Education and Training (TVET) schools across the country last Wednesday.

At a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, February 15, the GES said out of the 547,329 registered pupils, 538,399 candidates qualified to be placed in the various SHSs across the country.

372,780 candidates, representing 69.24% have also automatically been placed into various schools.

The GES further stated that 165,601 candidates who could not be matched with their school choices will have to do self-placement.

The Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr. Eric Nkansah also told the media that first-year students are expected to report to school on February 20 for their admission processes to begin.

A disappointed 2022 JHS graduate has stormed GNAT Hall to lament over the fact that she had no school placement.

Speaking to ONUA TV reporters, the young girl revealed that she had aggregate 34 and wasn’t placed in any school but her male classmate who had aggregate 35 had his first choice school.

Below are how some Ghanaians have reacted to the whole school placement saga…

Nana Kwame Trigah – So this same people wey go come do nurse in future nu herh oman nu asei walai…35 grade and u are proud wow

SirPatrick McAduoning Mensah – This reminds me, BECE I had 11 even kumasi Anglican didn’t select me. Second placement came and I had Osie Tutu, I was thinking it was Osie Tutu we all know, not knowing there is one Osie Tutu bi at a certain village in Ashanti region, I went there and even the statue of Osie Tutu discouraged me

Taadi Banyinba Gh – BECE, aggregate 34. How are these children doing it cos our days you’ll feel shy to even tell your friends if you get like 15 mpo. There should be a cut off point for this free SHS thing at least aggregate 6-20, Above that you will pay school fees. They refuse to learn and their aggregates are greater than their age twice or more.

onathan A. Syme – I’m surprised she is feeling soo entitled after getting 34. She is even comparing herself to other people. I got 9 in 2003 and I was even shy because other colleagues got 10 ones and things.

