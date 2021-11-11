“I have 5 kids and 3 baby mamas but I’m not ready to marry” – Osebo reveals

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite and fashionista, Osebo The Zaraman has revealed that he has 5 kids and 3 baby mamas but he’s not ready to marry anytime soon.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana on OKAY FM, Osebo revealed that his mother has mounted severe pressure on him to marry but he’s not ready to settle down with any woman because he’s now more concerned about building his business.

Speaking about the welfare of all his 5 kids, he revealed that he takes care of his children very well and tries to create a bond with them although their mothers don’t like him.

In spite of the fact that he’s not ready to marry now, Osebo revealed that when he’s set to marry, he will ask for divine intervention from God to help him choose the right lady.

Somewhere in the interview also, he refuted the widespread speculations that he’s gay. According to him, he’s not gay neither does he has the intentions of joining the LGTQI+ community.

Osebo The Zaraman has one child with ace journalist Nana Aba Anamoah, two with Kumawood actress – Ohemaa, and another two with a different lady whom he has shielded her identity from the public domain.