Hopeson Adorye has announced that his appointment at National Security Ministry has been terminated by the government with immediate effect.

According to the one-time parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), he was last week fired because of his support and endorsement of Alan Kojo Kyeremanten as the next flagbearer of the party.

He disclosed this during a discussion on Oman FM’s Boiling Point program, where he’s a regular guest.

Hopeson explained that he would not be despaired by the attacks but he will do everything necessary to make Alan come to power.

“God will cater for us, we will eat, uncle (referring to the show host), God has got us. How we toiled in opposition for Akufo-Addo to come to power, we will do same for Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to come.

“I’m not a zombie, uncle, I was told that my support is not towards a particular camp so I should be dismissed, I have been dismissed. ‘Your appointment has been terminated with immediate effect.’ That is why I am stressing that God will cater for us, we will never die,” he stressed.

He is, however, clear that the order to dismiss him had nothing to do with his boss, Albert Kan-Dapaah, the Minister of National Security.

“I have left it all to God, we won’t sleep hungry. I know it is not my minister who will do this, Kan-Dapaah will not do this. But from what I am hearing, I pity those who issued the instruction,” he stressed.