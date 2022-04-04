I have never cheated in any relationship – Medikal

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has said, contrary to popular assumption, that he has never cheated in any relationship he has been in.

According to him, he has never engaged in extra-marital affairs since getting married to actress Fella Makafui.

Speaking to Kwaku Manu, Medikal said whenever he was dating, he had remained faithful and treated the other partner with respect.

He maintained that in none of his relationships had he gone out for extra partners or cheated on his significant other.

“I have never cheated on my wife. In fact, anytime I am dating, I respect the one I am with and have never cheated on the person,” Medikal had answered.

In saying this, Medikal has quashed perceptions about his earlier relationship with singer Sister Derby which ended abruptly after a promising start.